PM Modi extends greetings on Akshaya Tritiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
"May this festival associated with fulfilling auspicious works strengthen our resolve to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.
Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary.
सभी देशवासियों को अक्षय तृतीया की मंगलकामनाएं। शुभ कार्यों की सिद्धि से जुड़ा यह पावन पर्व कोरोना महामारी पर विजय के हमारे संकल्प को साकार करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York
Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean
'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion
How proning can help Covid patients
Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip
DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue
Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds
Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India
How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?
Computer chips are the new toilet paper