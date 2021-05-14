PM Modi extends greetings on Akshaya Tritiya

PM Modi extends greetings on Akshaya Tritiya

Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 12:17 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

"May this festival associated with fulfilling auspicious works strengthen our resolve to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.

Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary.

Narendra Modi
Akshaya Tritiya festival
COVID-19
Coronavirus

