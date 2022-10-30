PM Modi greets nation on the occasion of Chhath puja

PM Modi greets nation on the occasion of Chhath puja

In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 30 2022, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 08:54 ist
'Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning', PM Modi tweeted. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.  

In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended this greetings on this auspicious occasion.

Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning.

This festival is celebrated with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Chhath Puja
India News

What's Brewing

A treasure trove for non-Kannada readers

A treasure trove for non-Kannada readers

To live like how a river flows...

To live like how a river flows...

Some of the world's worst stampedes

Some of the world's worst stampedes

DH Toon: How to win in polls? An IIT alumnus explains

DH Toon: How to win in polls? An IIT alumnus explains

A year on, Puneeth remains ensconced in fans’ hearts

A year on, Puneeth remains ensconced in fans’ hearts

Victims in most accidents those without helmets: Study

Victims in most accidents those without helmets: Study

 