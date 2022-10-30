PM Modi greets nation on the occasion of Chhath puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended this greetings on this auspicious occasion.

सूर्यदेव और प्रकृति की उपासना को समर्पित महापर्व छठ की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान भास्कर की आभा और छठी मइया के आशीर्वाद से हर किसी का जीवन सदैव आलोकित रहे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning.

This festival is celebrated with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.