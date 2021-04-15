PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year.

He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal Assembly elections, saying, "A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!"

A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal! pic.twitter.com/JYpwx6SxAy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2021

"Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" Modi said.