PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year

PM Modi greets people on Bengali New Year

He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in Bengal elections

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 09:55 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year.

He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal Assembly elections, saying, "A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!"

"Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" Modi said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Narendra Modi
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

Need for gender balance in justice system

Need for gender balance in justice system

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

NASA makes music with outer space data

NASA makes music with outer space data

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

 