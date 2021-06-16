PM lists India's 5 pillars, invites global investors

PM Modi highlights India's 5 pillars, invites global investors

Modi said that Aadhaar helped provide timely support to people during the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 16:29 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited the world to invest in India based on five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem, and culture of openness.

While addressing an event at VivaTech, Modi said that Aadhaar helped provide timely support to people during the Covid-19 pandemic. It helped in providing free ration and cooking fuel to people.

Highlighting that two Covid-19 vaccines are being made in India, PM said, "We have to continue repair and prepare healthcare and the economy after disruption due to pandemic."

More to follow...

