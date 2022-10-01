PM Modi inaugurates IMC 2022 exhibition, experiences 5G tech by different operators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition ahead of the formal launch of 5G mobile telephony services in India.
After inaugurating the exhibition at Pragati Maidan, he went around pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G can do.
Also Read | India enters 5G era: Top cities for 5G launch, telecom players and other details to know
He started with Reliance Jio's stalls, where he witnessed the 'True 5G' devices displayed and experienced the use case through Jio Glass.
Flanked by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and billionaires Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, he spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology.
He thereafter visited stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K
Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?
Smart designs for your car park
Whackyverse | Jodo dojo
The uncertain life of a street artist
Open Sesame | Iran protests
Gandhi, a man of many abilities
You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri
DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president