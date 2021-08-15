PM Modi lauds India's Olympic contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India's Olympic contingent, saying their performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Games encouraged the youth of the country.
The Olympic participants were present at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebration.
Modi, along with those present at the Red Fort, gave an ovation to the contingent who participated in the recently held Olympic games at Tokyo.
