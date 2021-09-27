PM launches digital health IDs for citizens

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission offering health ID for every citizen

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2021, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 11:47 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which offers health ID for each citizen that will also work as their health account.

The mission will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

"With the free vaccine movement, India has administered about 90 crore vaccine doses, therefore creating a record. Certification has also been issued for the same. CoWin has to be credited as well for this achievement," said  PM Modi at the launch of the mission.

The key components of PM-DHM include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application, a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine.

 The pilot project of National Digital Health Mission was announced by the prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020.

Currently, the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) is being implemented in pilot phase in six Union Territories.

India
Narendra Modi
health mission

