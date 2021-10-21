PM Modi pays homage to cops on Police Commemoration Day

PM Modi pays homage to police personnel who laid down lives in line of duty

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 21 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 11:27 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@NarendraModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised police forces for their outstanding efforts in preserving law and order and assisting others in times of need.

Modi posted a tweet on the Police Commemoration Day, which is observed to pay tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives while discharging their duties. 

The prime minister said, "On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty."

Narendra Modi
India News

