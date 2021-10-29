PM Modi pays tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

PM Modi pays tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar

New Delhi,
  • Oct 29 2021, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 17:52 ist
Modi took to Twitter to express his sadness. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Paying tributes to noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

Rajkumar, 46, died in Bengaluru on Friday following a heart attack.

Modi tweeted, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." 

