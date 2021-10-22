PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am today

PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2021, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 07:27 ist
Pm Modi, Credit: AFP Photo

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Friday.

India on Thursday crossed the 100-crore vaccination mark for coronavirus.

Modi on Friday described India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive as a journey from “anxiety to assurance” that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite “various efforts to create mistrust and panic”.

In an opinion piece a day after the cumulative vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore, Modi noted that the feat was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country’s capability, and asserted that his government ensured that, like its other schemes, there is no “VIP culture” in the vaccination drive either.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

No Squid Game: South Korea's real-life debt trap

No Squid Game: South Korea's real-life debt trap

DH Toon | Amarinder to form new party

DH Toon | Amarinder to form new party

New Quad opens up opportunities

New Quad opens up opportunities

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

 