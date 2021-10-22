PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am today

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Friday.
India on Thursday crossed the 100-crore vaccination mark for coronavirus.
Modi on Friday described India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive as a journey from “anxiety to assurance” that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite “various efforts to create mistrust and panic”.
In an opinion piece a day after the cumulative vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore, Modi noted that the feat was achieved in nine months despite many doubting the country’s capability, and asserted that his government ensured that, like its other schemes, there is no “VIP culture” in the vaccination drive either.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
No Squid Game: South Korea's real-life debt trap
DH Toon | Amarinder to form new party
New Quad opens up opportunities
For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze
This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000
Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study
Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition
Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?
Temples don’t need privatisation