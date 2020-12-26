PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail on Monday

PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail on December 28

The launch of the train by Modi comes amid protests by a section of farmers against three farm laws near Delhi's borders

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 26 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 20:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th "Kisan Rail" from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28 via video-conferencing, his office said on Saturday.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumstick, chilli and onion as well as fruits like grape, orange, pomegranate, banana and custard apple, it added.

Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all stoppages en route with no bar on the size of consignment, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that the Centre has extended a 50-per cent subsidy on the transportation of fruits and vegetables.

It may be noted that the first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur.

As a result of a good response from farmers, its frequency was increased from a weekly service to three days in a week, the PMO said.

"Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce," it said.

The launch of the train by Modi comes amid protests by a section of farmers against three farm laws near Delhi's borders.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Maharashtra
West Bengal
Farmers protests
Delhi

What's Brewing

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 