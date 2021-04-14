PM Modi to hold meet over CBSE board exams' issue today

PM Modi to hold meet with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, other officials over CBSE board exams' issue today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 14 2021, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 11:23 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE Board exams, said sources.

