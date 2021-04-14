PM Modi to hold meet with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, other officials over CBSE board exams' issue today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE Board exams, said sources.
PM to hold a meeting with Education Minister, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams: Govt of India Sources pic.twitter.com/GQuyfMuWft
— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021
