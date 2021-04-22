PM Modi to hold meetings on Covid-19 situation on April 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of Covid-19 cases.
Official sources said he will review the Covid-19-related situation in an internal meeting at 9 am followed by the meeting with chief ministers an hour later via video conference.
At 12:30 pm, he will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country, they added.
Read: PM Modi cancels Bengal visit on April 23, says will be chairing high-level meetings on Covid-19 situation
The prime minister had earlier called off his visit to West Bengal for poll campaign on Friday due to the meetings here to review the Covid-19 situation.
He will instead address the West Bengal voters virtually.
With the Covid cases rising at a rapid pace in the country, Modi has been chairing regular meetings to review the situation.
He had also addressed the nation on Tuesday.
