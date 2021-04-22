PM Modi to hold meetings on Covid-19 situation on April 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of Covid-19 cases.

Official sources said he will review the Covid-19-related situation in an internal meeting at 9 am followed by the meeting with chief ministers an hour later via video conference.

At 12:30 pm, he will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country, they added.

The prime minister had earlier called off his visit to West Bengal for poll campaign on Friday due to the meetings here to review the Covid-19 situation.

He will instead address the West Bengal voters virtually.

With the Covid cases rising at a rapid pace in the country, Modi has been chairing regular meetings to review the situation.

He had also addressed the nation on Tuesday.