PM Modi to hold meetings on Covid-19 situation on April 23

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 22 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 21:12 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of Covid-19 cases. 

Official sources said he will review the Covid-19-related situation in an internal meeting at 9 am followed by the meeting with chief ministers an hour later via video conference. 

At 12:30 pm, he will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country, they added. 

Read: PM Modi cancels Bengal visit on April 23, says will be chairing high-level meetings on Covid-19 situation

The prime minister had earlier called off his visit to West Bengal for poll campaign on Friday due to the meetings here to review the Covid-19 situation.

He will instead address the West Bengal voters virtually. 

With the Covid cases rising at a rapid pace in the country, Modi has been chairing regular meetings to review the situation.

He had also addressed the nation on Tuesday. 

Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

