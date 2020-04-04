PM Modi urges Indians to light candles, diyas

PM Modi urges Indians to light candles, diyas: Here's what he said

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Apr 04 2020, 06:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 06:54 ist

Known for his penchant for making massive revelations in his nation-wide addresses, PM Narendra Modi’s address on Friday did not live up to the hype. In a video message he requested Indians to switch off all lights in their houses on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes, and light a candle, diya, torch or mobile's flashlight, in a show of collective strength to mark the country's fight against coronavirus.

