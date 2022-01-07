PM Modi's security breach: Supreme Court directs HC to preserve travel records

PM security lapse: Preserve travel records, SC tells HC

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 07 2022, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 12:07 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade stuck on a flyover, in Ferozepur. Credit: PTI photo

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Bathinda, the Supreme Court directed the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of the PM during his visit to Punjab forthwith.''

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for petitioner lawyers' voice told the Supreme Court that breach in Prime Minister's security is not merely a law and order problem, it falls under Special Protection Groups (SPG) Act. "It is the duty of Centre and State/UT and other local authority to act in aid of director of any member of the SPG. Under the SPG Act, it is not issue of state subject or law and order," he said.

"The issue of PM protection is a national security issue and comes under parliamentary purview. The incident needs to be professionally investigated," Singh said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that it's a matter of cross-border terrorism and hence NIA official may assist the probe. He added that the incident has caused international embarrassment.

Senior advocate DS Patwalia, AG of Punjab told the Supreme Court that Punjab is taking the issue very seriously. 

The Punjab government has set up a probe panel on the issue that will submit its report within there days, Punjab had earlier told Centre. The Centre also set up a three-member panel on Thursday to investigate the security breach. The SC asked committees, set up by Centre & Punjab separately to probe lapses, to not proceed till Monday.

The incident triggered a major political row with the BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

On Wednesday, Modi's convoy remained stranded on a flyover for around 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. The incident forced the PM to cancel his rally and other events planned in poll-bound Punjab.

 

