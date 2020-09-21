PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Bhiwandi building collapse

PM condoles loss of lives in Bhiwandi building collapse

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Sep 21 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 12:51 ist
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a building collapse at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra  

Seven children were among ten people killed and 11 others rescued after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi town on Monday, police said.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," Modi said.

