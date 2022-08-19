PM Narendra Modi greets people on Janmashtami

Devotees believe that Lord Krishna was born on this day, as per the Hindu calendar, and Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the occasion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 14:38 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperous and good fortune to everyone," he said.

India News
Narendra Modi
Janmashtami

