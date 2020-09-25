PM Modi talks to Suga; agrees to strengthen partnership

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Japan's Yoshihide Suga; agrees to strengthen all-round partnership

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2020, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 22:20 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga and said they agreed that stronger India-Japan ties would help meet the challenges of the current regional and global situation. 

"Had a very good conversation with PM Suga Yoshihide. We exchanged views on the tremendous progress in our relationship in the last few years, and the future direction of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. @sugawitter," Modi tweeted on Friday. 

He added, "We agreed that stronger India-Japan ties would help meet the challenges of the current regional and global situation. I look forward to working with PM Suga to further strengthen our all-round partnership."

