PM Narendra Modi tacitly slams Pakistan at NAM call as President Arif Alvi raises Kashmir issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tacitly slammed Pakistan for continuing to export terrorism to India amid the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses, such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries,” the Prime Minister said during a video-conference with the world leaders at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, speaking on the pandemic, although, he did not openly refer to Pakistan’s role in exporting the menaces to India.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Pakistan President Arif Alvi alleged that the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir had aggravated in the wake of the pandemic.

“(The) Kashmiris being denied access to medical supplies and high speed Internet,” he said during the video-conference.

“Indian move to alter the demographic structure of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in complete violation of international law and relevant UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolution.”

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

PM Modi avoided directly responding to Arif Alvi, who sought to turn the NAM video conference's topic - which was on the pandemic - into yet another forum to continue Islamabad’s campaign against New Delhi’s August 5, 2019 move to abrogate Article 370, strip Jammu and Kashmir off of its special status and reorganize it into two Union Territories.

PM Modi addressed the NAM leaders well after Alvi delivered his speech and referred to cross-border terrorism coming out of the neighbouring country.

His comment came after eight security personnel, including a colonel and a major of Indian Army, were killed in two back-to-back encounters between security forces and terrorists at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Sunday and also on Monday. At least three terrorists were killed in the encounter and they all had sneaked into India from territories under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

The video-conference was the first NAM event that PM Modi participated after taking over as the Prime Minister in May 2014.

“Today, humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, the Non-Aligned Movement can help promote global solidarity. (The) NAM has often been the world’s moral voice. To retain this role, (the) NAM must remain inclusive,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“India accounts for one-sixth of humanity. We are a developing country and a free society. During this crisis, we have shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people’s movement,” the Prime Minister added.

“NAM should call upon the international community and the WHO (World Health Organization) to focus on building health-capacity in developing countries. We should ensure equitable, affordable and timely access to health products and technologies for all.”

He said that the COVID-19 had shown the limitations of the existing international system.

“In the post-Covid-19 world, we need a new template of globalization, based on fairness, equality, and humanity,” said the Prime Minister.