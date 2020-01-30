PM pays tributes to Bapu on his death anniversary

PM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2020, 11:06am ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 11:06am ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the Father of the Nation will continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country.

"A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India," Modi tweeted.

The Mahatma was assassinated here on this day in 1948. 

