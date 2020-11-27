PM should also implement 'one nation, one treatment': Priyanka on farmers' protest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over attempts to stop farmers from marching to Delhi over farm laws, saying the prime minister who is worried about 'one nation, one election' should also implement 'one nation, one treatment'.

Her attack on the prime minister came a day after Modi advocated 'one nation, one election' system and a single voters' list, saying polls taking place every few months hinders development.

Posting a video on Twitter of water cannons being used on protesting farmers, Gandhi said, "To suppress the voice of farmers -- Water was rained on them. Roads are being dug up to stop them."

"But the government is not ready to show or tell them that where MSP being a legal right is written," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The prime minister who is concerned about 'one nation, one election', should also implement "one nation, one treatment", the Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh said.

The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells and water cannons to stop farmers from entering the national capital.

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced they will march to Delhi through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa to protest against new farm laws.

Farmers have assembled near the borders in tractor-trolleys laden with rations and essentials for their proposed Delhi march.

Farmers' bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards the national capital.

Punjab farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on the minimum support prices.