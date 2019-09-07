PM spends time with students at ISRO command centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent time with students from across the country who were at ISRO command centre in Bengaluru. The students were there to witness India's Moon landing.



One student asked Prime Minister Modi how he could become the president of India. The prime minister immediately replied, "Why president? Why not Prime Minister?"

#WATCH Bengaluru: "Why President? Why not Prime Minister?", says PM Modi when a student, selected through ISRO's 'Space Quiz' competition to watch the landing of Vikram Lander along with him, asks him, ''My aim is to become the President of India. What steps should I follow?'' pic.twitter.com/rhSlY1tMc4 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019



The 60 students were selected based on a quiz competition. They were chosen to watch the Chandrayaan-2 landing with the Prime Minister.



ISRO lost contact with the Vikram Lander 2.1 km before the final touchdown on the Moon.