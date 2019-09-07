PM spends time with students at ISRO command centre

  Sep 07 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent time with students from across the country who were at ISRO command centre in Bengaluru. The students were there to witness India's Moon landing. 
 
One student asked Prime Minister Modi how he could become the president of India. The prime minister immediately replied, "Why president? Why not Prime Minister?"

 
The 60 students were selected based on a quiz competition. They were chosen to watch the Chandrayaan-2 landing with the Prime Minister. 
 
ISRO lost contact with the Vikram Lander 2.1 km before the final touchdown on the Moon.

 

