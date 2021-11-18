PM to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue

PM to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 00:45 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on Thursday on the theme India's technology evolution and revolution.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. 

Modi will deliver the keynote address on November 18 around 9 am, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

He will speak on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"At around 9 am tomorrow, 18th November, will be delivering the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue. This forum focuses on new avenues of technology and how they can be leveraged for the good of our planet," Modi tweeted.

The dialogue will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas, and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies. 

The event will also witness keynote addresses by the Australian prime minister and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Australia
Shinzo Abe
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 