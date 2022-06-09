Politicians, journalists, others under police scanner for hate remarks

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been named in an FIR registered by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police over his alleged inflammatory remarks.

Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name has also been mentioned in the FIR.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police registered a case against some people who are allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity.

Those named in the FIR, registered by the IFSO unit of the Special Cell, include Naveen Kumar Jindal, Nupur Sharma, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman and Gulzar Ansari.

The FIR is against several individuals cutting across religions, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.

The unit will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace and that have ramifications on the physical space thereby compromising the social fabric of the country, Malhotra said.