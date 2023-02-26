India Political Updates: Kejriwal takes jibe at BJP, 'PM's friends' as Sisodia visits Rajghat ahead of CBI questioning

  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 10:05 ist
Track the latest political news from India, right here with DH.
  • 09:59

    ‘How will a country progress if those who give education to poor are in jail?’ Arvind Kejriwal

  • 09:50

    Will cooperate fully during investigation; don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. Sisodia

  • 09:43

    If you arrest 1 Manish Sisodia , then 100 Manish Sisodias will stand up to fight for the truth: AAP Atishi

  • 09:39

    Arvind Kejriwal extends support to Manish Sisodia

  • 08:47

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Kharge and Gandh to address a public meeting later in the day

  • 08:45

    Congress President Kharge to deliver concluding remarks at the plenary

  • 08:41

    Rahul Gandhi to address Congress's plenary Session

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address party delegates and three resolutions related to agriculture, youth and social justice will be deliberated upon on the third and final day of the party's plenary session