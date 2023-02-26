India Political Updates: Kejriwal takes jibe at BJP, 'PM's friends' as Sisodia visits Rajghat ahead of CBI questioning

Will cooperate fully during investigation; don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. Sisodia
"Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully during the investigation. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh," tweets Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
भगवान आपके साथ है मनीष। लाखों बच्चों और उनके पेरेंट्स की दुआयें आपके साथ हैं। जब आप देश और समाज के लिए जेल जाते हैं तो जेल जाना दूषण नहीं, भूषण होता है। प्रभू से कामना करता हूँ कि आप जल्द जेल से लौटें। दिल्ली के बच्चे, पैरेंट्स और हम सब आपका इंतज़ार करेंगे। https://t.co/h8VrIIYRTz
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Kharge and Gandh to address a public meeting later in the day
08:45
Congress President Kharge to deliver concluding remarks at the plenary
08:41
Rahul Gandhi to address Congress's plenary Session
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address party delegates and three resolutions related to agriculture, youth and social justice will be deliberated upon on the third and final day of the party's plenary session
‘How will a country progress if those who give education to poor are in jail?’ Arvind Kejriwal
If you arrest 1 Manish Sisodia , then 100 Manish Sisodias will stand up to fight for the truth: AAP Atishi
Arvind Kejriwal extends support to Manish Sisodia
