Poor internet keeps youth from applying for jobs: MP

The Lok Sabha MP from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday said youths are unable to apply for government jobs online as internet connectivity is poor in many parts of the archipelago.

Kuldeep Rai Sharma (Congress) said there are 8,000-10,000 vacancies for government jobs on the islands.

"Internet connectivity is really bad in some of the islands and the local youth are unable to apply for the jobs online, thus depriving them of employment opportunities," he said during the Zero Hour. He urged the government to revert back to the earlier system of recruitment.

The archipelago is spread around 700 kilometres, he added. BJP member Parvesh Singh Sahib demanded that National Register for Citizens (NRC) should be implemented in Delhi to drive away illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Seeking implementation of NRC, he said there are a lot of issues in the national capital and if there is no cooperation from the city government, things cannot be done. Sushil Kumar Singh (BJP) said there are reports that the Army is shifting the Officers Training Institute from Gaya.

This, he said, would be detrimental for the district as the economy of Gaya also revolves around it.

He also requested the Defence Ministry not to shift the OTA from Gaya.