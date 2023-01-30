President congratulates India's U-19 women's cricket team for winning inaugural T-20 world cup

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated India's Under 19 women's cricket team for winning the inaugural T-20 World Cup and said their victory has made the country proud.
"These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls," she said.
India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.
