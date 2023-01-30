Murmu congratulates India's U-19 women's cricket team

President congratulates India's U-19 women's cricket team for winning inaugural T-20 world cup

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2023, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 00:46 ist
Indian U-19 women's cricket players celebrate with T20 world cup trophy after winning over England, in South Africa's Potchefstroom. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated India's Under 19 women's cricket team for winning the inaugural T-20 World Cup and said their victory has made the country proud.

"These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls," she said.

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.  

Also Read | India clinch inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title with 7-wicket win over England

"Congratulations to Team India for winning the inaugural Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup for Cricket! These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls. The historic win has made India proud," Murmu tweeted.

