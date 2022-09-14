President Droupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London from September 17 to 19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India, news agency ANI reported.

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom on 17-19 September 2022 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II & offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/Nir194MBHg — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

More to follow...