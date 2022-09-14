President Droupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London from September 17 to 19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India, news agency ANI reported.
