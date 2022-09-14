President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

President Droupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 15:00 ist

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London from September 17 to 19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India, news agency ANI reported.

 

More to follow...

England
UK
Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II
Droupadi Murmu

