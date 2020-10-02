President Ram Nath Kovind wishes Donald Trump, Melania speedy recovery after they test positive for Covid-19

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for coronavirus.
"I wish President Donald Trump @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," Kovind tweeted.
Trump on Friday said he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus.
Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted
Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards
Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus
The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi
Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies
Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability