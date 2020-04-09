Private security agencies assist Puducherry Police in fight against COVID-19

Police in the tiny Union Territory of Puducherry will now be assisted by private security guards in enforcing the lockdown and ensuring people maintain social distancing in public places as part of their organisation’s social responsibility.

The shortage of manpower prevents the police force from reaching “many points” and the Puducherry Police has asked private security guards to join them as “force multipliers” to break the COVID-19 transmission chain. The appeal has been sent to over 90 security agencies that function out of the Union Territory – several of them have already heeded to the request.

On Thursday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi took to Twitter to announce that the UT’s police force have inducted the private security agencies to play their role in “Collaborative and Partnership Policing strategy.” She also posted a video of a police officer briefing a group of guards on how they can be helpful in the fight against Covid-19.

The private security guards will cover the stretch of 100 metres from their workplace, most of them still stand guard outside private establishments, and will inform police of any incident from Thursday, officials said. The security guards will be trained by local police on assisting them in ensuring social distancing in public places and enforcing the lockdown, which is likely to be extended beyond April 14.

“Private security guards have some basic understanding of policing and security protocol. They will be helpful to the police in ensuring that the lockdown is enforced effectively. We have been taking the help of several agencies in Puducherry to supplement our efforts. Private security guards have joined us now,” Surendra Singh Yadav, Inspector General of Police, Puducherry, told DH.

A circular issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Balaji Srivastava said the guards should utilise the police station-level WhatsApp groups to communicate with beat officers and others using videos and photos.

Private security guards will be very helpful to the police since they know the geography of the area very well and can act swiftly, Yadav added. He said the guards will be “invaluable” to the police force in the enforcement of the lockdown and for ensuring social distancing to “break the chain of transmission.”

The guards have asked to ensure that markings are made outside markets, ATMs, banks and other establishments to ensure social distancing. Yadav also added that the security agencies have been asked to ensure they get their emoluments on time.