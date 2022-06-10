Protest erupts outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Huge protest at Jama Masjid for Nupur Sharma's arrest

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 10 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 14:15 ist
Protests outside Jama Masjid after Friday prayers. Credit: PTI Photo

Protest erupted outside Jama Masjid here after the Friday prayers demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, police said.

Scores of people, carrying placards, shouted slogans against Sharma.

A senior police officer said that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, they had said.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed, and journalist Saba Naqvi have been named in the FIR. 

