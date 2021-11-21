"Proud day for India..": PM on INS Visakhapatnam

Proud day for India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar in defence sector: PM on INS Visakhapatnam

The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2021, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 23:57 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the commissioning of the Indian Navy's destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, saying it is a proud day for India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector and the indigenously-developed ship will strengthen the country's security apparatus.

The indigenously-built stealth guided-missile destroyer, packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, was commissioned in presence of top naval commanders in Mumbai.

"Today is a proud day for India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. INS Visakhapatnam is commissioned into the Indian Navy! It is indigenously developed and will strengthen our security apparatus," Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh commissions warship INS Visakhapatnam to make Navy 'Aatmanirbhar'

"Our efforts towards defence modernisation continues with full vigour," he asserted.

Visakhapatnam is equipped with lethal weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits, officials said.

The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Indian Navy
India News
Rajnath Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

 