'Punjab Congress crisis to be resolved soon, Sidhu to head state party unit'

Punjab Congress crisis to be resolved soon, announcement expected today. Navjot Singh Sidhu to head the state unit of the party, 4 working presidents to be appointed with him: Sources close to 10 Janpath (Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence) pic.twitter.com/uMzMEmOQXM
— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021
