Punjab Cong crisis: Sidhu to head state party unit?

'Punjab Congress crisis to be resolved soon, Sidhu to head state party unit'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 17 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 16:12 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu (L) and Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The ongoing crisis in the Punjab Congress is going to be resolved soon and an announcement is expected today, according to ANI quoting sources. 

 Navjot Singh Sidhu will be heading the state unit of the party and four working presidents will be appointed with him, sources close to 10 Janpath told the agency. 

 

 

