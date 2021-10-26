Punjab govt to move SC against extension of BSF jurisdiction

The Punjab government will approach the Supreme Court against the recent move by the Union government to increase the jurisdiction limit of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab and elsewhere.

The BSF secures the 545-km Punjab border with Pakistan. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said while the government will move the Apex court, it will also call a special session of the Punjab Assembly to pass a resolution against the amended Act that gives the BSF enhanced territorial jurisdiction in Punjab. The CM termed it an assault on the federal structure of the nation.

The amended BSF Act will authorise the border force to execute arrest, seizures and search within an enhanced 50 km area from the border. Earlier the limit stretched up to 15 km from the international border in Punjab.

Punjab border is notorious for narcotics smuggling and of late, drones from Pakistan are being blatantly used to drop weapons and drugs on the Indian side of the border.

The CM announced this at an all-party meeting convened to discuss this recent amendment by the Centre.

While almost all political outfits in Punjab have condemned the move, Capt Amarinder Singh has supported the Centre on this decision. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) in Punjab boycotted today’s meeting maintaining that there was no conflict on the issue.

Channi said, “Political parties will hold agitations against the extension of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab. We will also approach the Supreme Court seeking justice in this matter.”

The Assembly session is likely to be convened in a fortnight.

