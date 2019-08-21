Puthumala landslide: Even smell of carcass raises hopes

As nearly two weeks have passed after the landslide hit Puthumala at Wayanad in North Kerala with at least five persons still missing from the locality, even the smell of carcass is triggering hopes of recovering body among the search workers and local people.



Among the 12 bodies already recovered from the spot, two were recovered from Soochippara, about five kilometres away from the landslide spot.



Visitors at Puthumala where scores of houses, a church and temple caved in by

landslide on August 8 claiming over ten lives. (Photo/Arjun Raghunath)





Wayanad sub-collecter N S K Umesh, who has been coordinating the search operations at Puthumala, told DH that the frequent rains were still affecting the search operation as the landslide-hit terrain would become risky for rescue workers when it rains. With the recovery of two bodies from Soochipara, the search operations were now focusing in the area. The five still missing include one woman and four men.



Wayanad sub-collector N S K Umesh who has been coordinating the search operations at Puthumala. (Photo/Arjun Raghunath)





On Tuesday evening, rumours were spread that one more body was recovered from the spot as the smell of a decomposed body came from Soochipara. However, later it turned out to be the carcass of a calf. Though ground-penetrating radar was used to trace any bodies at Puthumala, it did not yield much result, he said.



Meanwhile, Puthumala, which is about 20 kilometres from Kalpetta town of Wayanad, seems to be emerging as yet another tourist spot in the high-rage district. Scores of people have been making a beeline to the spot to see the landslide spot where debris of houses, household items and even vehicles of victims remain as mute witnesses of the tragedy. Many houses, one church and a temple were reduced to rumbles in the landslide on August 8.



Over the last few days, there has been a considerable flow of tourists, especially locals, to the spot to witness the landslide spot as well as to see the search operations. "We are finding it difficult to manage the crowd, especially on holidays. Barricades have been set up at various parts of the approaching roads to the spot to restrict the visitors," said a police official managing the traffic.