Quit India Movement's spirit energised youth of nation: PM Modi

  • Aug 09 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 16:40 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, and said the movement's spirit reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation.

The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism," Modi tweeted on the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation, the prime minister said.

