Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students, says country robbing future of daughters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girls education.

Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.

By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2022

"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.

“Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja," Gandhi said on Twitter.

