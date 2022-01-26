Rahul Gandhi writes to Twitter CEO over issue with follower count

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Twitter complaining that his follower count has not increased since his account was temporarily suspended in August 2021 for a tweet about meeting the family members of a Dalit rape victim.

In the letter that he wrote to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on December 27, Gandhi said that he found the matter perplexing and he believed that the “unwitting complicity” of Twitter was curbing free and fair speech in India.

Gandhi said that since he raised the issue of the Dalit girl who died after she was raped, his average monthly follower count has “fallen to nearly zero”.

“I am writing to you on behalf of more than a billion Indians to not allow Twitter to become a pawn in the destruction of the idea of India… You have an enormous responsibility to ensure that Twitter does not actively help in the growth of authoritarianism in India,” Gandhi wrote.

He also sent along with the letter an analysis of his follower count – comparing it to the follower count of PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Monthly analysis of the follower counts of the four leaders, and a weekly comparison from the week between May 3 to May 10, 2021 to November 22 to November 29, 2021, was part of the analysis.

Congress has said that Gandhi gained anywhere from 220,000 to 640,000 new Twitter followers every month from January to July 2021. But since August 2021, there has been a dramatic fall in the number of new followers.

DH has seen a copy of both the letter and the accompanying analysis, but has not been able to independently verify the claim.

A Twitter spokesperson said that the platform has a zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam. “We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate. We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation and spam,” the spokesperson said.

Twitter also said that they ask accounts to validate or confirm account details or complete a CAPTCHA test, and accounts that fail to do so within a specified period may be suspended or locked and their follower count will not be reflected.

Congress leaders, on the other hand, said that they have written to Twitter several times before Gandhi sent a letter to Agrawal.

Rohan Gupta, chairman of the social media department, said that he fears that Twitter is falling prey to the pressures of the government.

"We have raised issues with the social media accounts of Congress and other leaders as well. But there has been a standard reply; a look at the statistics of last three years will show us results," said Gupta.

