Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, 3 others allowed to visit Lakhimpur

The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other persons to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, ANI reported, quoting the state's Home Department.
Track live updates of row over Lakhimpur violence here
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no
Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan
Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?
'Not out of the woods' in battle against Covid-19: WHO
DH Toon: New Delhi fails to decipher what empathy means
Pet registration in Bengaluru to soon be mandatory
How a change in diet changed Maxwell's form