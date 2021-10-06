Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, 3 others allowed to visit Lakhimpur

Rahul, Priyanka, 3 others allowed to visit Lakhimpur

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 06 2021, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 13:17 ist
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other persons to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, ANI reported, quoting the state's Home Department.

Track live updates of row over Lakhimpur violence here

More to follow...

Uttar Pradesh
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi
India News
Lakhimpur

