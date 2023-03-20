Allow me to speak in LS on UK remarks: Rahul to Speaker

Rahul writes to Speaker to allow him to speak in Lok Sabha over his UK remarks

The BJP is also accusing the Congress leader of seeking foreign intervention as 'democracy in India is under threat'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2023, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 18:44 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow him to speak in the house over his democracy remarks made in London, sources said on Monday.

Gandhi met Birla last week after his return from the UK.

They said that Gandhi wants to speak in the Lok Sabha to clarify his remarks made in London, over which the BJP is demanding an apology from him after accusing him of insulting the country and its institutions on foreign soil.

The BJP is also accusing the Congress leader of seeking foreign intervention as "democracy in India is under threat".

Also Read | Omar Abdullah defends Rahul's 'women being sexually assaulted' remark, says nothing unusual in his statement

Gandhi, on his part, has defended his statement at a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs and has claimed that he has never insulted the country.

He is also wanting to clarify his statement in the Lok Sabha for which he has written and sought time from the Speaker, sources said.

Gandhi has not made any public statement about his London remarks yet.

The BJP has launched a major offensive against him and has been stalling both houses of Parliament while demanding an apology from him.

Senior Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that Gandhi must tender an unconditional apology for the logjam in Parliament to end.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far due to the impasse during the second part of the budget session of Parliament that started on March 13.

