Railways freight loading rises 3.5% YoY in April

Railways freight loading increases 3.5% YoY in April led by coal

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2023, 21:41 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 21:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian Railways (IR) has recorded monthly freight loading of 126.46 MT (million tonne) in April 2023.

The incremental loading in the month of April has been 4.25 MT i.e. a growth of 3.5 per ce over the April figures achieved in 2022. Freight revenue in April is Rs 13,893 crore as compared to Rs 13,011 crore in April 2022, a growth of 7 per cent.

The railways has achieved a loading of 62.39 MT in coal in April 2023 as compared to 58.35 MT in April 2022, followed by 14.49 MT in iron ore, 12.60 MT in cement, 9.03 MT in balance other goods, 6.74 MT containers, 5.64 MT steel, 5.11 MT food grains, 4.05 MT mineral oil and 3.90 MT in fertilizers.

"Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, the railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams," the statement said. 

