Railways plans to reintroduce unreserved coaches

Indian Railways has started reintroducing unreserved coaches in trains in phases as Covid-19 cases started reducing pan-India fulfilling several states' demand.

The Railway Board has allowed zonal railways to restore unreserved coaches in some special trains. Southern Railways and South Western Railway (SWR) zone trains already have

made available some Second Class Seating coaches in select trains and have earmarked them as unreserved to permit unreserved commuter travel.

The national transporter since last year had made it mandatory to make reservations of seats in general coaches for passengers willing to travel in them as part of measures to check Covid-19. Railways converted these unserved coaches for second-class sitting and only reserved passengers were allowed to sit in these coaches.

