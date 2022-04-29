Railways used to spread communal hatred, says Cong Lok Sabha Leader

Railways used to spread communal hatred: Adhir

Chowdhury has stated that the said publication (dated April 22), published from Bengaluru, contained 'communal overtones and distorted history'

Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Apr 29 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 16:21 ist

The Railways "has allowed its property to spread hatred and social disharmony among the society”, alleged Congress leader in the Lok Sabha and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in a letter written to Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The claim is with reference to the distribution of Aryavarth Express newspapers to the passengers on the Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express.

In his letter, Chowdhury has stated that the said publication (dated April 22), published from Bengaluru, contained “communal overtones and distorted history”. “The paper spoke of the genocide of Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists under Islamic rule. It is clearly an attempt to spread communal hatred among the society and create polarisation in the society,” he added. 

The Congress leader further claimed that such an attempt will “disturb the social fabric of our society and incite people for communal riots and violence across the country. It may destroy the social harmony which we have built over several centuries,” he added.

“I take strong exception to the fact that the Railways, which is a microcosm of India and a nation within a nation, has allowed its property to spread hatred and social disharmony among the society,” Chowdhury stated demanding an enquiry as the incident “points to a larger conspiracy of converting Indian Railways into an instrument of propagating communal hatred”. He demanded that the contractor who allowed the use of Railway property is sacked immediately.

