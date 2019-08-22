Raj Thackeray appears before ED in IL&FS case

Amidst unprecedented security arrangements, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office on Thursday.

On Sunday night, the ED has issued summons to Raj.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities related to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's prime Dadar area.

While Raj had reportedly made an exit from the project, it is now handled by Unmesh Joshi, son of senior Shiv Sena leader and former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi.

In view of threats of protests, the Mumbai police has detained several MNS leaders including his close aide Sandeep Deshpande.

Mumbai police has imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.