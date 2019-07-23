Raja Singh lashes Nahid Hasan over BJP boycott idea

BJP's lone MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Monday hit out at Samajwadi Party legislator Nahid Hasan, over his alleged comments asking the public to boycott shops owned by BJP activists.

"I would like to tell that MLA that if we think of the same thing, if we boycott the shops of your people you will die of hunger and you people will have to eat by begging," said the BJP MLA from Goshamahal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates building a new India by taking along all communities and sections of society, he said.

The SP MLA should not vitiate the atmosphere in the country by giving such statements, Singh said.

"You are alive because we buy. If we keep the same thinking that you have, imagine what will be your situation," Singh said.

In a viral video on social media, SP's Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan urged the people of his assembly segment to boycott "pro-BJP" shopkeepers and buy goods for their daily needs from neighbouring Panipat in Haryana.