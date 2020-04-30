RR launches fundraiser for COVID-19 relief in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals launches fundraiser for COVID-19 relief in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 15:57 ist
Representative image/iStock

Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals have launched a fundraiser on social networking site Facebook for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The franchise has set up a dedicated fundraiser page on Facebook where donors can contribute towards Gram Chetna Kendra, an NGO that works in Rajasthan with a focus on children and women projects.

The funds received via this initiative will focus on extending help to women and dependent families from underprivileged households in the state of Rajasthan by providing over 200,000 nutritious meals.

Royals have already contributed funds to supply 100,000 meals to underprivileged women in Rajasthan.

Speaking about the initiative, Royals Executive Chairman Ranjit Barthakur said, "Rajasthan is our home state and during these distressing times we would like to extend our full support to our extended family there."

Cricket
Fundraising
Coronavirus
COVID-19

