Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Maldives from Monday

Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Maldives from Monday

Separately, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is likely to visit Sri Lanka on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 18:40 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a three-day visit to the Maldives beginning Monday with an aim to bolster bilateral defence and strategic ties, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Separately, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is likely to visit Sri Lanka on Monday.

The planned visits by the defence minister and the Chief of Air Staff to the two key maritime neighbours of India come amid China's persistent efforts to expand its influence in the countries of the region.

Also Read | India, Russia resolve to strengthen defence cooperation
 

During his trip to the Maldives, Singh is likely to meet Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Defence Minister Mariya Didi among others.

The defence minister will leave for the Maldives on Monday and will return on Wednesday, the people said.

"The focus of the visit will be further expand bilateral defence cooperation," one of the people said.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Solih kick-started the India-funded Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), billed as the largest infrastructure initiative in the island nation.

Under the GMCP project, a 6.74-km-long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect the capital city Male with adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

The Maldives is also one of the biggest beneficiaries of India's Neighbourhood First policy.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane visited Maldives last month during which he held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Major General Abdulla Shamaal.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari is set to visit Sri Lanka on May 1.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maldives
Rajnath Singh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

 