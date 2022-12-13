Rajya Sabha pays rich tributes to 2001 Parliament attack martyrs

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday remembered the valour and bravery of the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack while paying rich tributes to them.

The members also stood in silence in their places for a moment as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the attack.

Soon after the proceedings of the House started, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said December 13 will always be remembered as the grimmest day in the history of independent India.

He said 21 years ago on this day in 2001, terrorists attacked this sacred temple of democracy, but security personnel displayed courage and valour to defend and protect Parliament and foil the audacious attempt of terrorists to strike at the very soul of our nation.

The victims of the attack included five Delhi police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.

"Since then on this day, we not only remember and express our deepest sympathies for lives lost and disrupted by this dastardly act but also reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the deputy chairman said.

He said terrorism threatens all people everywhere and undermines peace and security. All acts of terrorism are criminal, inhuman and unjustifiable and this has been rightly stated in the country's international stand on terrorism, calling for putting a stop on classifying terrorism as bad or good, he noted.

"Though the country remains the eighth most highly impacted country from terrorism globally according to global terrorism index 2020, the adherence to the zero terrorism policy has led to decline in terrorist attacks.

"The spectre of terrorism still haunts humanity and over the years terrorist threats have assumed a lethal character making it difficult for the nations around the globe to tackle the menace," Harivansh also said.

He said radicalisation of youth through the internet and social media, terror financing and trafficking in drugs and arms are some of the formidable terror risks that the nations face today.

"India is not immune from it. India has been a victim of terror for a long time. As members you have a key role in strengthening the anti-terror legislative framework. As public representatives you can articulate the issues and interests of vulnerable and sensitive groups of society that are prone to radicalisation and engage them through confidence-building measures," he said.

The deputy chairman also urged members to resolve to fight collectively against all forms of terrorism and rededicate ourselves to protect the unity and integrity of our nation.