Ramacharyulu removed as Rajya Sabha Secy Gen in 73 days, PC Mody is new SG

Dr PPK Ramacharyulu was on Friday removed as Rajya Sabha Secretary-General within 73 days of his appointment in a surprise move that saw former CBDT Chairperson Pramod Chandra Mody replacing him.

No specific reason was given for the removal of Ramacharyulu, whose appointment on September 1 was touted as creating history as he was the first officer from the Upper House's Secretariat to rise to the position in the past 70 years, though he was appointed as an Adviser.

Ramacharyulu, a 64-year-old officer who holds a PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for his work on 'Committee Systems of Indian Parliament and the US Congress: A Comparative Study' in 2005, worked in the Secretariat for 39 years and had the shortest stint as Secretary-General.

Mody is the first officer from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) to serve as the Secretary-General of the Upper House. Usually, only serving or retired IAS officers were appointed Secretary-General before Ramacharyulu.

The former IRS officer, who is considered close to the ruling dispensation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, retired as Chairperson of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on May 31 this year after holding the post for 27 months from February 2019 to May 2021. Mody, a former 1982-batch IRS officer, got three extensions before retiring.

"Not surprised at all. Dr PPK Ramacharyulu is a thorough professional, non-partisan and perfectly qualified for the post—three deadly sins in the Modi regime," Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said.

Senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha tweeted, "there is more to 'it' than what meets the 'eye'."

The Rajya Sabha Secretary General heads the Secretariat and provides help to the Chairman in the running of the House.

