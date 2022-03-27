Rape, murder threats on Twitter under Delhi cops' lens

The police took cognizance of a complaint a woman had filed on Twitter, alleging that a user was posting threats

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2022, 04:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 04:47 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police on Saturday said action will be taken against the person who took to social media to allegedly threaten women from a minority community with rape and murder. The police's comments came after taking cognizance of a woman's complaint through Twitter.

Also Read — Young, educated and hatemongers: Why apps like 'Bulli Bai/ Sulli Deals' get created

In her tweet posted on Friday, the woman claimed that a man named Vipul Singh was posting rape and murder threats to Muslim women on social media. She also claimed that the man was from the Najafgarh area.

The Delhi Police replied, "The matter has been taken cognizance of and officials concerned have been directed to take appropriate action."

